Tackling mental health by fitness

A woman inspired by the Heads Together campaign is looking to set up a running club to help those with mental health issues.

Sharon Hardy, 46, wants to create a group of runners who will meet on a regular basis for fun social sessions.

She was moved to act following the death of her brother Garry Hardy, 48, last September following mental health issues.

Budding runner Sharon, of Edinburgh Road, Stamford, said: “I have been trying to run for the last 30 years.

“The hard part for many people is the initial getting up and starting.

“It is even harder if people have issues like low confidence, OCD or other issues.

“Issues can start small and grow bigger and out of proportion.

“People can sit at home and stew over problems.

“I want people to know that there is help out there.”

The Heads Together campaign is backed by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to try to tackle mental health issues.

The care assistant said: “Running does help. I run 5km and I feel better when I do it.

“The problem is that some people are really fit and they have all the lycra outfits and it can be scary.

“This club would not be like that, it would be for all abilities.

“I think running would help others too. And if there is a group of people they could push each other to get going.

“It would be great if I could help someone.”

The group would be open to all ages and both sexes of all abilities.

The plan at present is to meet on Thursdays at 6pm but this is open to debate.

Sharon aims to meet outside the Mind shop, on the High Street, in Stamford.

Anyone interested in joining the running club can contact Sharon at Sharonhardy10@outlook.com