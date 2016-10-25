Talent session for disabled swimmers at Deepings Leisure Centre

Deepings Swimming club and ASA England Programmes are holding a Talent Identification Session for disabled swimmers on Saturday, October 29, at Deepings Leisure Centre.

The attendance criteria is you must be able to swim 15 metres or more and be comfortable in deep water.

The session is being led by Deepings Swimming Club head coach Lynn Chapman.

Registration is from 3.40pm to 3.50pm with the session taking place from 4pm to 5pm.

Paralympic swimmer Rob Welbourn and gold medallist began his swimming career at Deepings Swimming Club.

Find out more at http://www.deepingssc.co.uk/news/have-you-got-what-it-takes-to-be-a-para-swimmer/6851.