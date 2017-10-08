Talented dancers set for show

Two talented dancers from the region will be taking to the stage in a ballet production of The Stories of Beatrix Potter and Friends.

Amelia Davidson, 12, from Market Deeping and Emily Comber, nine, from Maxey, successfully auditioned for the Cambridgeshire Youth Ballet Company earlier this year. The company selects the most talented dancers from across the region age eight to 18 and offers them next level training and performance opportunities.

Emily and Amelia have been working hard with the company all year and are now in the final stages of rehearsals for two performances on Sunday, October 29, at the Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre in Huntingdon.

The production will bring to life familiar characters including Peter Rabbit, Mr Tod, Jemima Puddleduck and Squirrel Nutkin.

Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/bpotter or call 01480 223331.