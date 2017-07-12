Talented singer exits The Voice Kids

A teenage singing sensation has described her experience on The Voice Kids after exiting the show.

On Saturday in the Battle Rounds stage, Tabi Gervis, 14, performed Somewhere Over The Rainbow, which was famously covered by Eva Cassidy, with two other hopefuls, Riccardo and Erin.

Judge Pixie Lott was brought to tears during the song and afterwards said “goosebumps and tears are the only thing I could do to that performance,” before choosing Riccardo to go through to the semi finals as she was only allowed to select one youngster to progress to the next stage.

Although she didn’t get through, Tabi of Rippingale is pleased with how she performed on the show and is remaining upbeat.

She said: “I think all of our singing styles were quite different, which probably made it quite a hard decision for her. I am disappointed but I am not going to get really down about it because at the end of the day it is only a TV show.”

Tabi explained when she was told that she had to sing the song with the pair, she was quite nervous because they are both good singers but relaxed when she got to know them as she got on well with them.

Tabi added she is backing Riccardo to “go far” in the competition.

Since moving to the UK in 2015 from Lexington in the US where she grew up, Tabi has been performing at events in the area.

She is a Stamford Youth Theatre member and played the Lady of the Lake in its version of Spamalot, at Stamford Arts Centre last month.

The Bourne Academy pupil is now eyeing up appearing on The Voice when she is aged 16 and able to apply.

She said appearing on The Voice Kids has given her good experience of the show, adding: “I know what is in store and I know what to expect.”

Tabi hopes appearing on The Voice Kids will lead to more opportunities for her to perform and raise her profile.

She said: “I will continue doing what I love. It has opened up many doors. I am not going to get down in the dumps.”

And things are already starting to look up for Tabi as when she returns to Lexington later this month for a holiday she has been invited to perform at several events by people in the community who watched her performance on the show.