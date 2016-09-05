Talk in Bourne by renowned Jaguar developer

Bourne Motor Racing Club welcome one of the most important men in Jaguar’s racing development, Norman Dewis, as their guest speaker next week.

Norman will tell a story of personal achievement and of a heroic period in Jaguar’s history. In a career spanning 33 years, Norman tested and developed a remarkable series of cars, as well as riding with Sir Stirling Moss in the 1952 Mille Miglia and driving a 190 mph works D type in the highly dramatic 1955 Le Mans race.

The evening is a must for anyone with a passion for Jaguar cars and historic racing.

The talk takes place on Thursday, September 15 at The Bourne Corn Exchange Hall, starting at 8pm – non-members are always welcome to attend, by paying £3 on the door.

For more information, call 07760 171045 or visit www.bournemotorclub.co.uk