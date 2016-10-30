Team GB star to cut ribbon at new Aldi store in Oakham with prizes for first 100 shoppers

A member of Team GB will be cutting the ribbon at the opening of the long-awaited Aldi store next Thursday.

And local customers will be showered with gifts to mark the opening of the store just off the Oakham bypass, which will take place at 8am.

Staff will be handing out golden envelopes, each containing tickets to win a range of prizes including a 40” FHD Smart TV, Portable Satellite Kits, Smartphones and bags of Aldi shopping to the first 100 people in the queue.

The Team GB athlete will open the store as part of Aldi’s ongoing sponsorship of Team GB, alongside store manager Andrew Heywood.

At the time of going to press, Aldi was keeping under wraps who the special guest was.

As part of its engagement with the local community, Aldi has agreed a major sponsorship deal to sponsor Oakham Rugby Club U17s team for the next three years, which will include the Aldi logo on the players’ shirts.

Mr Heywood said: “There has been huge anticipation within the Oakham community ahead of our opening and we’re really excited to meet our new customers.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming a Team GB athlete on opening day, as well as supporting some fantastic local groups such as Oakham Rugby Club in the coming weeks.”

Aldi’s Oakham store, which stands at 1,254sqm, will provide 122 car parking spaces and has created 30 new jobs within the local community.

But there was a last-minute glitch after Aldi had to apply again for planning permission, after moving the store 1.5 metres further south from the bypass and lowering it 0.2 metres, from the original planning application.

Amendments were also made to the site’s Sustainable Drainage Scheme, the cycle track design and width and changes to the landscaping and car park.

It was discussed at Tuesday’s development control committee meeting and was deferred but officers had recommended it for approval.

A spokesman for the council said it would not affect the opening.

Following its launch, the store in Hackamore Way, Oakham, will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturdays; and 10am to 4pm Sundays.

Aldi is still recruiting and to find out more about vacancies visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk