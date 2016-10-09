TeamGeorge fundraisers dance to the tune of £35,000

A ball held in aid of a seriously injured teenager raised a staggering £35,000.

Greetham Valley Hotel, Golf and Conference Centre was the venue for the inaugural #teamgeorge ball, which was held on Friday, September 23.

#TeamGeorge ball at Greetham Valley. Photos courtesy of Tom Millington www.tom-millington.uk EMN-160929-170153001

More than 250 friends, family and local business representatives came together to celebrate George Robinson’s progress in the last 14 months.

The Stamford School pupil was seriously injured while playing rugby with classmates in South Africa last July but he has been determined not to let his injury hold him back. He recently celebrated turning 19 and returned to school in September to finish his A-levels.

George was able to enjoy the evening with younger brother Eddie and parents Gill and Simon.

Commenting on the evening Gill and Simon said it was a privilege to share such a wonderful and well organised ball with a kind spirited community and team of people.

#TeamGeorge ball at Greetham Valley. Photos courtesy of Tom Millington www.tom-millington.uk EMN-160929-170206001

The ball was organised by family friends Jen Lomas and Kate Richardson.

Simon said: “We always intended for this to be a small friends and family celebration of George’s progress, but somehow it grew into a spectacular event with a wonderful broad-church of guests and supporters. George found the evening very uplifting and thoroughly enjoyed himself together with his brother Eddie and their school friends.”

The evening was made all the more special by some special guests, including Leicester Tigers player Matthew Tait, who is now a patron of #teamgeorge, as well as Matt Hampson, who set up his own charity The Matt Hampson Foundation after suffering a similar injury playing rugby.

Dr Pieter Roelofse, who was responsible for George’s medical care while he was in Cape Town, flew in from South Africa with his wife especially for the event.

#TeamGeorge ball at Greetham Valley. Photos courtesy of Tom Millington www.tom-millington.uk EMN-160929-170219001

The fundraising event was hosted by the BBC’s cricketing Test Match Special commentator, Charles Dagnall with local business Hawk Audio Visual providing event and video production, along with the local band the Hoo Haas and photographer Tom Millington.

The generosity and warmth on the evening helped to raise a staggering £35,000 for #teamgeorge. This will be put towards a modified van for George.

Already the communities of Stamford and Rutland have shown enormous generosity towards the #teamgeorge campaign and there will continue to be a variety of fundraising events over the next year.

Leicester Tigers has chosen #teamgeorge as one of its charities for the 2016/17 season. For their game against Racing 92 in the European Cup, they have put 1,000 tickets on sale for #teamgeorge supporters.

#TeamGeorge ball at Greetham Valley. Photos courtesy of Tom Millington www.tom-millington.uk EMN-160929-170232001

More details can be found by visiting www.teamgeorge.org or www.leicestertigers.com/matchtickets, using promotional code TGRACING17.

#TeamGeorge ball at Greetham Valley. Photos courtesy of Tom Millington www.tom-millington.uk EMN-160929-170059001

#TeamGeorge ball at Greetham Valley. Photos courtesy of Tom Millington www.tom-millington.uk EMN-160929-170112001