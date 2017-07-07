Teen impresses singer Pixie on Voice Kids

A talented teenager from Rippingale has spoken of her experience performing on The Voice Kids after getting through to the next round of the show.

On Saturday’s show Tabi Gervis,14, performed Songbird by Fleetwood Mac and is through to the ‘battle rounds’ after judges Pixie Lott and Danny Jones turned their chairs for her.

Up until the final seconds of her performance none of the judges had turned until Danny said to Pixie: “We’ve got to go, we’ve got to go” and the pair hit their buzzers simultaneously, much to the delight of Tabbi, who attends Bourne Academy. She told the Mercury this week: “It was really, really fun. It was quite nerve-wracking being up on stage, when they finally turned around it was a big relief.”

Tabi grew up in Lexington, Kentucky and moved to the area in 2015. During her time in the US Tabi attended School for the Creative and Performing Arts, studying saxophone and voice, and was a regular in musical theatre shows.

Tabi, who enjoys singing many musical genres such as pop and country, decided to join Pixie’s team despite Danny trying his best to entice her to join his.

The teenager said it was a tough decision but she is glad that she went with Pixie as she can relate to her because she has a background in pop and musical theatre. She said:”Part of me wished I went with Danny but I always knew that I would go with her.”

Since moving to England where both her parents were born, Tabi has immersed herself in the local music scene. She has performed at several events such as Grantham Music Festival this year and walked away with four trophies.

Tabi, who has already been asked for autographs since she appeared on the show, added she is enjoying that fact that performing on The Voice Kids has helped to “give her exposure”.

The first of the battle rounds episodes is aired on ITV tomorrow at 7.30pm.