Teenager aiming to teach in Japan

Teenager Joanne Spence-Thomas who is heading to Japan

Joanne Spence-Thomas, 17, is taking part in the Project Trust scheme.

The A-level student flies out in September next year for the trip of a lifetime.

She will return the following August.

Her final destination in Japan is still to be decided but she has to raise £6,200 to fund the visit.

She said: “I have wanted to go to Japan for a long time as I am very interested in the culture.

“I don’t feel ready to go to university yet and I wanted to do something which was different.

“Japan is one of the most competitive places to get to on the scheme so I was surprised to be selected and it was my first choice.

“I will be teaching English and helping people improve their standard.

“I really like English and really enjoy teaching.

“I am really excited and I cannot wait to go and I think that it’s going to be valuable and rewarding.

“I think I will learn a lot from it.”

Joanne, of Ashwell, has already acted as a teaching assistant for Rutland Adult and Skills Service.

She has already looked into the possibility of becoming a teacher in the future.

To qualify for the Japan trip Joanne had to take part in a four day selection course recently on the Scottish Isle of Coll.

She is one of eight people selected to go to Japan by Project Trust.

So far Joanne has raised just over £1,000 towards the money she needs to fund her trip.

Coffee mornings and jumble sales have already been held to boost the funds she has raised.

Joanne has to raise the total amount of money needed to pay for her Far East visit by next July.

Further fundraising activities are to take place over the coming months.

The teenager is also to approach libraries and schools in the area with a view to giving educational talks to pupils on her visit and the Project Trust.

The Project Trust was set up in 1967.

It annually selects about 300 people to volunteer for eight to 12-months at locations spread across Africa, Asia and the Americas.

Details on Joanne’s trip and her future fundraising efforts can be found online at josyearinjapan.wixsite.com/projecttrust