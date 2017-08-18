Teenager defies the odds and gets top marks at A-level

A brave Stamford teenager who was forced to take a year out from studying to recover from a life-changing injury he suffered when playing rugby with his schoolmates has defied the odds and completed his A-levels.

Just over two years ago, George Robinson, 19, had been in South Africa for 10 days when he had his accident during a game in Cape Town, South Africa.

As a result of going in for a tackle, George suffered a transection of the spinal cord, leaving him paralysed below his shoulders.

He spent 37 days in South Africa before being moved to the Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and then the Princess Royal Spinal Unit in Sheffield.

George was midway through his A-levels at the time of the accident but the determined teenager returned to Stamford School last September to pick up where he left off.

Yesterday, George was on cloud nine when he picked up his results, which revealed he’d achieved three Bs.

He is now set to study philosophy and sociology at the University of Birmingham - his first choice place of study.

The school made several adjustments to make George’s life easy such installing facilities that cater to his needs such as a lift in its hall, and an entrance ramp to a school building, and providing him with support with lessons such as note takers.

George, who studied maths, philosophy and theatre studies at the school, said: “This has always been the goal. It was always in my mind to achieve this closure.

“The teachers have made it more smooth than I thought it would be when I was in hospital.

“It was very emotional coming back. It was like having a new perspective on the the school. There was a new way of learning.

“I did a maths AS-level when I was in the hospital. It kept my mind fresh but also eased myself into school with that learning process.”

When asked what his career plans for the future are George joked: “I am going to write memoirs of positive thought.”

George, who was given an unconditional offer from the university, will have a team of personal assistants to help him while he is in Birmingham to ensure the transition to his new life is smooth.

Also receiving his results yesterday was George’s younger brother, Eddie, 18, who got a B, C and a D, and he will be starting a business studies course at Nottingham Trent University in September.

And there is no sibling rivalry between the brothers when it came to their results.

“I wouldn’t say there is much rivalry because I have acknowledged George is ridiculously smart and I have to work differently to how he works,” Eddie said.

“George is a visual thinker and I don’t know what I am to be honest!”

While George was in hospital, his mum Gill and dad Simon decided to make Eddie a boarder at Stamford School for a year as they were spending so much time at Addenbrooke’s Hospital with George.

A proud Gill said: “I am really proud of them, it is all quite emotional with what we have been through in the past two years.

“I think what George has done is fantastic but I am that little bit more proud of Eddie. He has gone through a lot having this happen to his brother and then having to spend the whole year away.”