Teenager seeks aid for India trip

Teenager Beth Evans who is fundraising for a trip to IndiaPhoto: Lee Hellwing

A-level student Beth Evans, 17, is heading to Chennai, in the east of the country.

She heads off in July of next year for three weeks.

The youngster from Wittering attends Arthur Mellows Village College, in Glinton.

She is heading to India as part of a trip organised by Outlook Expeditions.

She will be joined by other students from the school and some from Newmarket Academy, in Suffolk.

The youngster’s exact itinerary has still to be worked out by Outlook Expeditions.

Beth said: “I’ve never done anything like this before.

“I’ve only ever been to Europe, so travelling this far afield is daunting but really exciting.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the country and meeting people from a completely different background and culture.

“Each student has to raise just under £3,000 to go on the trip.

“However, we’re not allowed to just get our parents to pay it.

“I have to evidence my fundraising efforts over a two year period.

“I’ve done things like bake sales, car boot sales etc.

“I’ve still got a long way to go and I’m planning a mud run and non uniform day.

“The biggest event I’m hosting is an Oktoberfest.”

The Oktoberfest will be held in Stamford Brass Band Room, Stamford Cricket Ground, Uffington Road.

It is on Friday, October 6, at 7.30pm.

There will be live music, a bar, hot German-style food, games, singing and also dancing.

Beth’s mum Leigh Evans plays in the Oompahlievable band and they will be playing at the Oktoberfest.

Outlook Expeditions take youngsters away for trips which range in length from seven to 31 days and they can travel pretty much anywhere in the world.

Over the last 15 years they have been to 80 destinations on six continents.

Those taking part have an ethos of going back to basics and working with the local people.

There is usually an adventure element such as kayaking.

Tickets for the Oktoberfest are £12, and need to be bought in advance via www.oompah.yapsody.com

Entry for under-tens is free.

Fancy dress for the event is optional.