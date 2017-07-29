Teenagers create fencing for cricket club

Kind teenagers have put up picket fencing for a cricket club.

The team, who were taking part in the National Citizens Service (NCS) scheme, a social development programme for 15 to17 year olds in England and Northern Ireland, were tasked with replacing badly worn out fencing at Market Deeping Cricket Club.

In only four weeks, the group who were representing the Market Deeping branch of the NCS, managed to raise £250 to pay for materials and then make the 15 pieces of 10ft long fencing, which they then placed around the perimeter of the pitch at the club.

To raise the money for the fencing, the teenagers organised a series of fundraising events such as cake sales at the Johnson Community Hospital in Spalding and a charity cricket match at the club last Friday.

As part of the project the team also raised £111 for the Lions Club of Market Deeping.

Simon Andrews, secretary of the cricket club, said: “They have been a credit to NCS throughout the two weeks, during which time they have planned and raised the funds to buy the materials and then paint and build white wooden picket fencing for our project of continuing what is already in situ around some of the perimeter of Market Deeping Cricket Club.

“We would strongly recommend other clubs and organisations get involved in future programmes to help young people make a meaningful difference in their community.”

Harriet Taylor, the team’s mentor, said the project had gone well and said the team had been well organised and work very hard.

As part of the scheme the team took part in four weeks of activities that including raft building, team building, a budgeting workshop and a whole host of practical based tasks.

For more on National Citizen Service schemes then visit the www.ncsyes.co.uk website.

The team is pictured above.