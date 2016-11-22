Teens raise thousands for charity

Teens across the area have helped raise a staggering £114,000 for charity after dedicating more than 113,900 hours to helping their local community as part of the National Citizen Service (NCS).

The caring youngsters made a real difference with social action projects ranging from organising family fun days and bake sales to revamping allotments and care homes.

Instead of spending the summer sitting in front of the TV the teens from across Rutland, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire dedicated a combined 113,970 hours to volunteering.

NCS is a four-week flagship youth empowerment programme and includes a week’s stay at an outdoor adventure centre, followed by a week living at a university where the young people work with local businesses to improve employability skills and a two-week social action project during which the teens give back to their communities.

NCS is open to all 16-17 year olds. To register an interest, visit www.ncsem1.org.uk