Television and film course is most ambitious yet

Drama students have taken part in Tolethorpe’s most ambitious television and film course to date.

Tolethorpe Youth Drama, which was founded 16 years ago, hosted the television and film course on Saturday, November 26. It was the fourth time the course, which gives students the chance to work alongside industry professionals, had run and was the most ambitious yet.

The course gives students a bite-size insight into the television and film industry and the course content is adapted each time to reflect the ever-changing technology. They learned everything from getting a TV programme commissioned to understanding post-production workflow.

This year’s course included hands on camera work, live editing and even flying a drone in and around the grounds of Tolethorpe Hall to capture aerial photography.

Tolethorpe Youth Drama was established under the leadership of Carol King to provide professional and affordable tuition in the performing arts to young people aged between eight and 18. Based at Tolethorpe Hall, the group has access to all the resources of the Stamford Shakespeare Company, which is already preparing for next year’s open air theatre performances.

Carol retired this year and handed over the baton to Steve Whittaker.

He said of the television and film course: “At Tolethorpe Youth Drama, our students get the opportunity to explore some of the technical and artistic elements involved – as well as understand how vast and complex the industry actually is. It was fast and furious but also fantastic fun.”

He thanked the Cambridge Welland Valley branch of the English Speaking Union for their financial support to enable the course to take place.