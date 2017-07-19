Tennis and netball court’s official opening

Have your say

Harcourts for tennis and netball were officially opened on Friday in King’s Cliffe.

The floodlit courts at KC Active sport and recreation complex cost £135,000 and were funded by grants from East Northamptonshire Council, Sport England, King’s Cliffe Environmental Association and Thornhaugh Environmental Association’s Augean Community Fund.

Among the dignitaries attending the opening of the three tennis and two netball courts were Tom Pursglove (Con), MP for Corby and East Northamptonshire, and Colin Wright (Con), the chairman of East Northamptonshire Council.

Simon Fairhall, chairman of KC Active, said it is “really pleasing” to see the courts open to the public and was happy that the group recruited six volunteers to help run the courts.

Colin said: “Facilities like this in rural villages do in my view do make a valuable contribution to improving the residents well being.”

The courts were built as part of King’s Cliffe Active’s investment in facilities at the site in Station Road.

KC Active has two full-sized football pitches, a floodlit multi-use games area, play areas with equipment, a pavilion with changing facilities and a community room.

In the future KC Active plans to build a cafe, rooms for health treatments such as physiotherapy and a gym in its pavilion. It also going to build a trim trail on the 12 acre site.

The price for booking a court is £4 per hour and bookings can be made seven days a week.

A membership is also available which gives unlimited court access all year round at a cost of £52 for adults, £90 for families and £26 for juniors

For more on the courts then visit www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/kingscliffetennis website.