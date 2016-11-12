Tesco customers to help the vulnerable

Local Tesco stores in Lincolnshire are calling out for customers to support a Christmas gift campaign.

Tesco colleagues will be collecting items donated by customers in store, to fill gift boxes to donate to elderly people and those who are vulnerable this Christmas.

Stores will be collecting items between November 7 and 20. They are requesting help for donations of small items to go into the gift boxes such as sweets, chocolate, socks and puzzle books will be gratefully received.

Martin Reece, manager of the Market Deeping superstore, said: “We are looking forward to giving back to the charities in our community this Christmas. It will be the first time 25 Tesco stores in Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire have teamed up to run a Christmas gift box campaign.”