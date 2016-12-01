Tesco lorry to deliver 1,000 free mince pies to homes in Oakham

Tesco will be delivering thousands of mince pies, free, to people’s front doors over the next few weeks.

A special lorry will visit a number of locations across the country – including Oakham – delivering 1,000 pies per location.

Visiting the length and breadth of Britain, local residents in towns and cities will be surprised and delighted with a knock on the door as the Mince Pie Man looks to drop off over 18,000 packs of mince pies ranging from Tesco Finest* to Free From, and wishing them all a Merry Christmas. Any customers not at home will receive a voucher so they can pick up their gift in their local store.

Mince Pie Man, Warren, said: “I’m really excited that this pie in the sky idea worked so well last year and I’m back for a second helping. I can’t wait to spread some more Christmas cheer and get everyone in the festive mood.

“This year, I’ll be knocking on even more people’s doors handing out free packs of Tesco mince pies and wishing them a Merry Christmas.”