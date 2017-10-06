The Big Clean passes 160-tonne mark in two months

More than 160 tonnes of litter and weeds have been collected so far in a clean-up project that includes Bourne and Deepings.

The Big Clean, South Kesteven District Council’s (SKDC) initiative to improve the area which got under way in August, has reached another landmark in removing litter, weeds, fly-tipping, graffiti, broken bins and road signs.

It comes as 1Life, which runs leisure centres in Bourne and Deeping St James, has backed the campaign by organising regular litter picking sessions around both sites.

Coun Dr Peter Moseley, SKDC cabinet member for environment, said: “Businesses, groups and volunteers, including students and young people, from across our communities have been part of our thinking about The Big Clean from the outset.

“So we are delighted to have them all on board all on board and showing their dedication to help the campaign which is very encouraging.

“Educating the next generation about why we need to raise and then maintain the street standard for their futures is among the key reasons we started this project.”

