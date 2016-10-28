The George Hotel presents trophy to winners of Stamford and Bourne Beekeeper Association’s honey show

A shield donated by The George Hotel has been awarded to the winners of this year’s Stamford and Bourne Beekeepers Association’s honey show.

The association, which has more than 30 members, has been meeting at the hotel’s business centre for a year. It previously met in Bourne but moved after it became clear that it would be easier for most members to meet in Stamford. The George Hotel was only too pleased to mark this new association with the donation of the shield, which was awarded to Tim and Sylvia Smith.

The honey show was held in October and received 20 entrants - despite honey not being as plentiful this year.

The association is happy to welcome new members, who can either attend the next meeting on November 9 at 7pm or e-mail membership secretary John Milnes for more information at: johngmilnes@gmail.com. Mr Milnes is happy to organise an introductory session to the hobby if there’s enough interest.

Our picture shows Lawrence Hoskins from The George presenting the awards to Tim and Sylvia Smith, watched by John Milnes, Angela Adams and Richard Staplin.

Photo: Alan Walters