The Little Lane Nursery in Stamford helps family have a Christmas to remember

Nursery staff, parents and children raised an impressive £2,723 to ensure a mum-of-four who has been battling breast cancer had a brilliant Christmas.

As reported in the Mercury, Joanne Price, 39, underwent a double mastectomy at Peterborough City Hospital in August and was receiving chemotherapy until just before the festive break.

The self-employed office manager from Deeping St James has been unable to work since her surgery and husband Stuart, a self-employed solar panel installer, has had to take a lot of time off to look after their children – Noah, two; Evie, nine; Lara, 14; and Georgia, 16.

Noah attends The Little Lane Nursery, in Stamford, and staff there organised a week of fundraising events between December 5 and 9 to give the family the Christmas they deserved after a difficult year.

Nursery owner Victoria Banfield said: “The family are overwhelmed with the support they have received from the local people of Stamford and have promised to pass on the generosity once they are fighting fit and back on their feet next year.”