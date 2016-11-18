The Little Lane Nursery in Stamford launches fundraising campaign for mum battling cancer

A mother-of-four who is battling breast cancer says she has been ‘overwhelmed’ by support offered since her diagnosis earlier this year.

Joanne Price, 39, underwent a double mastectomy at Peterborough City Hospital in August and is currently receiving chemotherapy.

The self-employed office manager from Deeping St James found a lump in May and was diagnosed with cancer following a biopsy and exploratory surgery.

Joanne has been unable to work since the mastectomy and husband Stuart, a self-employed solar panel installer, has had to take a lot of time off to look after their children – Noah, two; Evie, nine; Lara, 14; and Georgia, 16.

Noah attends The Little Lane Nursery, in Stamford, and staff are planning a week of fundraising events between December 5 and 9 to give the family the Christmas they deserve after a difficult year.

There will be a raffle with prizes kindly donated by local businesses, a cake stall and a fancy dress day with all proceeds going to the family.

A JustGiving page set up by the nursery has already raised more than £1,000.

Joanne said she was incredibly grateful and humbled by the gesture, saying: “I’m overwhelmed – the nursery has been superb since my diagnosis.

“When I was told they wanted to raise some money I thought they might just do a bake sale, but a huge amount of thought has been put in to the week of fundraising events.

“The past year has been tough physically, emotionally and financially for the whole family, but we got through it and my prognosis is good because the cancer was caught early.

“I will finish chemotherapy on December 12 and although I’ll still be experiencing side effects at Christmas we are all looking forward to have a great time, putting 2016 behind us and focusing a lot of positive energy on 2017.

“Sadly, a lot of people of people go through similar difficult times with cancer, and not many will be as lucky as we have been with offers of support.

“I’d really like to thank everyone who donated money and raffle prizes. I’m incredibly grateful and humbled.”

Joanne said she had been worrying about breast cancer since her mother died from the disease 17 years ago. A cousin was also diagnosed with it last year.

She is full of praise for surgeon Steven Goh and all of the staff in the breast unit at Peterborough City Hospital who have been providing top-class care.

Victoria Banfield, owner of The Little Lane Nursery, said: “Everyone was was sorry to hear about Jo’s illness. We wanted to give the Price family the Christmas they all deserve after such a traumatic 2016; for them to not have to worry about money; and to go into 2017 invigorated.

“People have already been very generous and we hope the total will rise significantly.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/ crowdfunding/family-price