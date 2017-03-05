The Rutland Cake Company opens new cafe at Oakham Enterprise Park

“Cake is fun and I just want the people who work here and the people who come here to enjoy it.”

That’s the words of Naomi Morgan who this week officially opened The Rutland Cake Company cafe at Oakham Enterprise Park in Ashwell.

Naomi has loved whipping up cakes since she was a child but it took a new turn about 10 years ago, when, suffering from depression, she read that baking could help.

As a hobby, she started making bespoke celebration cakes for friends and it grew even more when at the wedding of a friend when she’d made the cake, people started advising her to bake professionally.

With two young children and the business rapidly outgrowing her kitchen at home in Oakham, Naomi initially visited the Enterprise Park last April to look for a kitchen. But when the site manager James Frieland mentioned that there was no cafe, an idea was born.

The business quickly turned into a family affair with Naomi’s garden designer husband Owen designing the wooden building and her dad, Rutland County Councillor Oliver Bird, building it. Her six-year-old daughter Freya has already voiced an ambition to join Mummy’s business when she’s older, while son Cai, eight, just hopes he’ll be lucky enough to keep trying the array of cakes.

And now Naomi, 35, is hoping that people from across the county and beyond will support her new venture.

She said: “So far we’ve been really lucky and the response has been very positive. It’s just all about getting the word out now further afield that we’re here and ready to say hello.

“I absolutely love the building and this business - it’s my new baby. I can’t wait to see it take off.”

Naomi is trying her hand at a range of recipes with tempting flapjacks, cupcakes, brownies and slices of cake all on sale. She loves trying new recipes and promises that there’ll often be something different on sale.

She says she’s proud to be using the best produce with many ingredients sourced locally, including milk and cream from Rutland Dairy and eggs from Langham.

She’ll also be providing light breakfasts and lunches, either to eat inside the cosy and light cafe, or take away. The opening has created seven new jobs.

The cafe is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to 2pm on Saturdays with the space available for children’s parties and cupcake decorating on Saturday afternoons. Just drop into the cafe to have a chat with Naomi and find out more.