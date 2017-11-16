Thieves target home and cherry picker

Have your say

A property in Haconby and a cherry picker in Pointon have been targeted by thieves.

Burglars tried to gain entry to the home in West Street, Haconby, by smashing the outer pain of a small double-glazed window between 7.30am and 6pm on Monday, November 6.

Sometime between 3.30pm on Monday, November 6 and noon on Tuesday, November 9, thieves broke into a cherry picker in the carpark of The Social Club, Fen Road, Pointon, and stole a 10ml spanner and a racket strap.

It is believed a golf ball, which was left at scene, was used to smash the cherry picker’s window,

If you have information about cherry picker incident call 101 and quote incident reference number 250 of November 9.

Call 101 and quote reference number 408 of November 6 if you have information about the Haconby incident.