Thousands enjoy Burghley Film Festival

Thousands of people enjoyed five days of films at the magical setting of Burghley House.

The house once again hosted its annual film festival which started on Wednesday (July 26) last and ran until Sunday (July 30), showing two family favourites each day and two gripping blockbusters each evening including Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them as well as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. More than 8,000 people attended over the five days.

Marketing manager Jo Tinker said: “This year’s Burghley Film Festival once again proved a real hit with visitors over the five days and nights of fabulous films.

“There was a fantastic atmosphere for both the daytime and evening screenings, and it’s always lovely to see how children come dressed as their favourite movie character!

“We’ll be back in 2018.”