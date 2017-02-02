Three fined for hare coursing offences in Deeping St James

Three men have received fines for hare coursing offences in Deeping St James.

The three appeared before Lincoln Magistrates on Friday charged with offences relating to an incident in the village on October 2, last year.

The men were caught during a joint-force day of action with local officers supported by Lincolnshire’s Wildlife Crime Officer, Roads Policing officers from EMOpSS and the Cross-Border team from Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

Patrick Joseph McCann (23), Billy McCann (18), both of Leicester Road, Market Harborough and Jamie Smith (26), of Chestnut Close, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, Gwent, were charged with hunting a wild mammal with dogs contrary to the Hunting Act. Four dogs had been seized by police and there was an application for their forfeiture. The court accepted guilty pleas for the lesser offence of trespassing in the pursuit of game, contrary to the Game Act 1831.

Patrick McCann and Billy McCann both received fines of £120 each. Jamie Smith received a fine of £300.

A police application for a forfeiture order for the dogs was not accepted and the dogs will be returned to the men.