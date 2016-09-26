Three generations leap from plane for cancer cause

An Uppingham mum battling a brain tumour has jumped out of a plane - with her dad and her 76-year-old grandmother.

Cat Anderson, 37, is believed to be the first brain tumour patient in the UK to complete a three generation skydive. Five friends also took part.

Cat, who has a 17-year-old son Robert, was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in 2014 and since then, along with members of her family, has set up local fundraising group Cat in a Hat to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research.

Cat threw herself out of a plane two miles up over Sibson airfield, Peterborough, along with dad Rab, who lives in Kettering and Cat’s grandmother Cathy Anderson, a plucky 76-year-old from Glasgow.

To date, the trio have raised about £3,500 for Brain Tumour Research.

Cat said: “In the past the thought of throwing myself from a plane made me weak at the knees, but after my dad managed to brave it last year, I thought, what the heck, why not? I’ve only got my life to lose!

“I’ve surprised myself at how calm I was about the whole thing. I was actually looking forward to it.

“Added to that, I didn’t want to show myself up in front of Granny Anderson. She is pretty fearless and no stranger to a challenge, having run numerous 10k and half marathons, as well as the full Edinburgh marathon.

“I absolutely loved every minute of the whole experience and would definitely do it again.”

Cat said her aim in taking part was to help the search for more effective treatments and ultimately a cure for brain tumours, which kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer .

She says just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research is allocated to brain tumours.

Cat added: “I have been told my brain tumour is terminal, but I am not going anywhere – I have the most amazing family including my son Robert and my partner James and I have so many things I want to do with my life, not least helping to find a cure.”

Head of community fundraising for Brain Tumour Research Carol Robertson said: “Cat and her family are among our most dedicated supporters. We are so grateful to the whole Cat in A Hat team for mustering up the courage to undertake a skydive, as they continue their efforts to fund vital research. Cat is truly inspirational.”

To donate to Cat’s cause visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/catinahat2