Three Peaks bid to boost charity which helped Grantham boy Jake

Firefighters will climb the three highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales and cycle the 450 miles between them all in three days.

At least that’s the challenge the two men have set themselves to raise money for a charity which has helped one of them.

Jake Baillie in a special bed provided by Newlife.

Firefighter Clive Baillie, 54, of Grantham, and watch manager Kyle Campbell, 45, are both based at Bourne fire station, and are in training to take on the Three Peaks Challenge to scale Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis.

For Clive this is a way of giving back to the disability charity which has supported his 14-year-old son Jake, who has autism, severe learning difficulties and global development delay, resulting in challenging behaviours.

Charity Newlife has provided a £2,899 safe sleeping environment for Jake as he does not settle well and has no awareness of danger so without it he would roam around at night and put himself at risk.

Clive said: “This piece of equipment is just great. Jake has never slept through the night but now we know that when he wakes up he will be safe. The number of meltdowns has reduced too. He can’t hurt himself because of the soft structure of the bed. Now, when things get too much for him, Jake will take himself off to his safe space.”

This is Clive and Kyle’s third charity challenge together, having done Land’s End to John O’Groats and the Coast to Coast challenge from Whitehaven to Robin Hood’s Bay.

This challenge would not be possible without the help and support of fellow firefighters.

Clive and Kyle stay they are determined to complete the challenge in just three days so the support team are vital to its success.

Newlife is the UK’s largest charity provider of specialist equipment for children with disabilities and terminal illness and has supported 125 families in Lincolnshire, at a cost of £139,744. Every penny the pair raise for Newlife will be used to provide specialist equipment for children in the county.

To make a donation, visit the website www.justgiving.com/fundraising/CliveKylePure3Peaks