THURSDAY TALK: Will’s Silver lining in musical theatre comes into sight

You will get no arguments from Pinchbeck performer Will Silver (17) that he was born to be a star.

Soon to enrol at the same London theatre school as the likes of Dame Julie Andrews, Sarah Brightman, Bonnie Langford, Martin Clunes and Will Young, Will has come too far to change his mind about pursuing a career in musical theatre.

But the ex-Gosberton Academy and Bourne Academy student is the first to admit that hard work and the unfailing support of his grandmother Jenny Crunkhorn, also of Pinchbeck, have been the passport to putting him on course for a life on stage.

Will said: “I always knew that performing was what I wanted to do.

“But if it wasn’t for my mum and grandma, I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am today.

“I’ve worked hard for everything I have, but mum and nan have helped me by taking me to all of my interviews and auditions.

SILVER LINING: Pinchbeck musical theatre prospect Will Silver who has won a place to study at the prestigious Arts Educational Schools London whose former students include Dame Julie Andrews, Sarah Brightman, Martin Clunes, Bonnie Langford and Will Young. Photo by Paul England.

“I have an older brother and sister who are studying medicine and fine arts respectively at university and I know that none of us would have been anywhere without nan who is truly one of a kind.”

Will’s original ambition in life was to be a pop singer and one of his first performances in public was as a ten-year-old singing Queen’s “We Will Rock You” at Has Pinchbeck Got Talent II, part of the village’s annual carnival.

Two wins in the children’s category of Pinchbeck’s talent contest were followed by a spell at Spalding’s Polka Dot Academy and a place in the grand final of Open Mic UK in 2014.

Will said: “I’ve always sung and there’s never been a day when I wouldn’t sing, even if I was in a car for five minutes.

“Has Pinchbeck Got Talent II was my first competition because I had family in Pinchbeck and so my grandma suggested that I enter it.

“I also entered talent shows at Bourne Academy, went to Polka Dot Academy and Open Mic UK, all of which were fun.

“Then in Year 10 at Bourne Academy, I chose to do music and drama, whilst still wanting to be a pop singer.

“But a friend suggested that I should do musical theatre at the Eastern School of Arts (part of Wildcats Theatre School) in Stamford.

NAN IN A MILLION: Will Silver with his "taxi driver", manager and grandmother Jenny Crunkhorn. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG021214-128TW.

“At the same time, I was in the middle of auditioning for drama schools and I went to see Les Miserables in London’s West End.

“But auditioning for Janice Sutton at her theatre school in Skegness was the moment when I decided to go into musical theatre and, over the years, everything I’ve done has all pieced together for me to do it.

“There’s nothing else I’d want to do more than to be in a London West End show.”

If Arts Educational Schools London wants references for Will Silver after offering him a place at its School of Musical Theatre for September, there are two people who fit the bill.

Jenny Crunkhorn, Will’s nan, said: “I’ve always had a love of musical theatre so I’d do whatever is needed for Will and I’d share everything I have with him, as well as his brother and sister.

“Will believes that you only have one life and if you have the skill and talent to do something, you’ve got to do it.”

Janice Sutton, who has put on musicals at Skegness’s Embassy Theatre for 31 years, is another supporter of Will’s dreams of a career in musical theatre.

She said: ”Will has done some of our summer seasons and festive shows, giving him the platform not just to entertain mums and dads but the more critical members of the public as well.

“I remember hearing Will sing for the first time and telling him that musical theatre is what he should be doing because he’s got the whole package of song, acting and dance.

“I hope our productions have been a springboard for Will who has a great future ahead of him.”