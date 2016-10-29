Tickets on sale for an Evening of Glitz and Glamour in Oakham with Lancome make-up artist

Tickets are on sale for an Elite Evening of Glitz and Glamour.

The event will be held on November 18, from 7pm, at the Victoria Hall in Oakham.

Organised by Linda Lawrence from Day Lewis Pharmacy in Oakham, the Lancome event will feature renowned international make-up artist Fortunato Benavoli. High Sheriff Dr Sarah Furness is due to attend and the event will help her charities.

Tickets cost £20, redeemable against Lancome products on the night. To buy visit Day Lewis in Oakham or call 01572 722083.