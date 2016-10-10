Tickets on sale for fashion show in aid of Hope Against Cancer

Tickets are on sale for a fashion show to raise funds for Leicestershire and Rutland charity Hope Against Cancer.

The fashion show will take place on November 10 at Bentley Leicester in Syston (LE7 1PF) between 7 pm and 10pm and includes a champagne Reception and canapes.

Abiti, Aura Boutique, Christopher Scotney, Flo and Sang and John Lewis will be featuring their fabulous up and coming designs with Malcolm Murphy showcasing a beautiful hair display. There will also be a magic selfie mirror and the chance to buy clothes and accessories.

Tickets are £25 and you can buy from www.hopeagainstcancer.org.uk or e-mail Bill Stillman at: bill@connectionsst.co.uk.