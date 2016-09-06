Tiger toy found in Stamford street

Has your child lost his or her favourite toy?

This cute tiger was spotted in the road in St Peter’s Green, Stamford, by Dan Howison at around 11.30am this morning.

Mr Howison, who lives in Exton, rescued it before it was crushed under the wheels of a car which was just parking up.

He said: “It was on the ground in a parking bay so it is possible it fell out of a car when somebody was strapping their child in.

“I know how upset young children can be when they lose their favourite toys, so I thought I’d rescue it and ask for the Mercury’s help in reuniting it with its owner.”

Mr Howison can be contacted on 01572 812511.