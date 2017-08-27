Time to nominate your Stamford Hospital hero

The time has come to nominate a hospital hero who has gone the extra mile for a special award.

Has a member of staff or volunteer at Stamford Hospital gone above and beyond the call of duty during your hospital visit?

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Stamford Hospital, as well as Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital, is calling for you to nominate individuals or teams of staff at the hospital who you think deserve extra recognition.

The winners will be recongised at the trust’s annual Outstanding Achievement Awards, which will be held in October, and this year will be the first celebration of the newly merged hospital trust.

Rob Hughes, chairman of the trust, said: “We’re very excited for this year’s awards as it not only celebrates the well-deserved public recognition our staff receive from patients and visitors, but also the hard work and dedication they have put in as we’ve come through a challenging year.

“The Hospital Hero awards are especially important as it provides staff with a job satisfaction like no other – to know they have made a real difference to someone’s life, to have made a difficult experience that little bit easier, it means an awful lot.

“We are always amazed at the number of entries we receive and the time people have taken to write a nomination.”

Last year’s winner was cardiology nurse practitioner Julie Holroyd who was nominated by a seriously ill patient. They said that they felt “incredibly well supported” by Julie who took time to explain the care the patient was receiving and why.

For the first time, a member of staff from each of the three hospitals will be recognised and the trust has teamed up with the Rutland and Stamford Mercury to gather nominations for the Hospital Hero Public Recognition Award for a member of staff, who works at the Stamford Hospital site in Ryhall Road.

This is a new award dedicated to finding one member of staff who has excelled beyond expectations in caring for patients and visitors.

This year has been a significant one for Stamford Hospital which has undergone a £2m redevelopment, including a new MRI scanner, a second ultrasound machine, a purpose-built phlebotomy area and a new outpatient department.

Content editor Kerry Coupe said: “We are proud once again to be joining forces with North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust to find your heroes but this year it’s slightly different - we’re looking for nominations for staff from Stamford Hospital.

“It might be a small hospital but a lot of good work goes on there and I know that all the staff at Stamford Hospital go out of their way to make sure patients have the best experience possible.

“So whether it’s a friendly receptionist or a hard-working doctor, why not put them forward for a Public Recognition Award to say thank you?”

To nominate your Hospital Hero at Stamford Hospital for an award, send in details of why you’d like to nominate the staff member, along with their full name and department if known, by e-mail to: communications@pbh-tr.nhs.uk or call 01733 678024. The deadline for nominations is: Wednesday, September 13.