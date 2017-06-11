Tip to close for a fortnight

Cottesmore recycling centre is to close for two weeks from Monday until June 26 to allow sections of the main yard to be resurfaced.

The Cottesmore centre receives close to 1,000 visits each week and resurfacing work is needed to maintain concrete hardstanding areas where people walk and drive, which have become worn over time.

These concreting works will take approximately one week to complete, with a further week required to let the concrete set fully before the site can be reopened to members of the public and heavy collection vehicles.

During this time, the recycling centre at North Luffenham (usually closed from Tuesday to Thursday) will be open every day, ensuring the county continues to have a civic amenity site open seven days a week.

So, from Monday until June 26, North Luffenham recycling centre will be open from 10am to 6pm every day, with extra site staff transferred from Cottesmore to North Luffenham to help receive materials and assist members of the public.