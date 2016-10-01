Toddle to raise clubhouse cash

Fundraising events are being held to to help Collyweston Playing Field Association build a new clubhouse.

Children aged four and under are urged to persuade a parent to take them along to a sponsored toddle around the village tomorrow (Sunday) – meeting at the playing field at 10.30am.

A map on the CPFA website https://collywestonpc. wordpress.com/cpfa/ shows where participants can collect special tokens to prove to sponsors that they completed the route.

Sponsorship forms can be downloaded from the website or collected from CPFA treasurer Jo Hemingway (01780 444311).

Following the sponsored toddle, a teddy bears picnic will be held on the playing field and people of all ages can join in the fun.

All proceeds and any donations will go to Collyweston Playing Field Committee’s development fund, raising money to build permanent clubhouse facilities and to expand and improve car parking.

The plans can be viewed at the playing field during the day. For more details email cpfa@btinternet.com