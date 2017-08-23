Toddler inspires mum’s 55km trek

Ellie Evans, left, with walkers Emily Parsons, Laura Abbott, Nicola Isaac and Claire Temple

Nicola Isaac, Claire Temple, Laura Abbott and Emily Parsons, of Stamford, are to take part in the South Coast Challenge.

The Team Ffion are walking from Eastbourne to Hove, in East Sussex.

They hope to complete the trek in eight to ten hours on Saturday.

The group are fundraising to help three-year-old Ffion Evans.

The Stamford toddler was diagnosed at 11-months with Cavernomas following pneumococcal meningitis.

Cavernomas are blood vessel malfunctions and the effect can be like a mini stroke which can strike at any time.

Ffion is doing well but she has suffered some mild Cerebral Palsy symptoms.

The walkers know Ffion via Nicola’s friendship with Ffion’s mum Ellie Evans.

Claire said: “We just wanted to raise more awareness for the charities that support Ffion.

“None of us are walkers but we just wanted to help by raising money.

“We startedtraining by walking five miles and it was pretty hard.

“We have come a long way since then and have walked 27-miles round Rutland Water.

“We are quite apprehensive but we are excited about it too.

“We have been really overwhelmed by all of the support and donations.”

When Ffion was first diagnosed she was referred to Great Ormond Street Hospital to the neurology and neurosurgery team.

She has regular MRI scans but unfortunately an operation is not an optionas her condition is too severe.

It may be possible in the future to remove some of the Cavernomas from the toddler to aid her.

No-one knows exactly how the condition will go on to develop as the toddler grows older.

The fundraisers head out at least once a week to train around Rutland and Stamford.

They are collecting to support Great Ormond Street Hospital and The Cavernoma Alliance.

The fundraising has included a charity night at the King’s Head, in Stamford, which contributed £1,623.95 alone.

So far they have collected a total of £2,935.91 and they hope to collect more.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamffion