Toft Golf Club’s 18th hole named in top 10 list

The 18th hole at Toft Country House Hotel and Golf Club has been named as one of Britain’s top 10 most picturesque and challenging amateur golf holes.

Golfers are being urged to vote for their favourite with the winner being awarded the title of The UK’s Greatest Amateur Hole.

The campaign, organised by BusinessInsuranceFor.com, aims to shine the spotlight on lesser known golf clubs across the UK. In addition to the prestigious title, the winning club will receive a commemorative plaque, while the golfer who nominated the hole will win a Scotty Cameron putter worth up to £280.

Voting will close on Thursday, December 1. To cast your vote, visit www. businessinsurancefor.com/grass-roots-golf-award

The winning entry will be based on the highest number of public votes, coupled with the decision of an expert independent judging panel.