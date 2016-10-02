Top chef Dameon Clarke will cook meal for ball guests to raise funds for Jack’s Journey

Celebrated local chef Dameon Clarke will help give charity dinner guests a night to remember at the Jack’s Journey Charity Ball next month.

The event will be held in the ballroom at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, October 15 and guests will be treated to a superb three-course meal cooked by Dameon – who runs the Wicked Witch at Ryhall.

They will also enjoy a drink on arrival, wine with dinner and an evening of entertainment provided by local band The Overdubs.

The ball is in aid of Jack’s Journey, a local charity raising funds for Barnack boy Jack Rickard, 7, who suffers from cerebral palsy.

As previously reported in the Mercury, Jack recently had a life-changing operation at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London.

His family have spent nine months raising the £60,000 required for the operation, aftercare and physiotherapy that Jack needs.

Jack’s mum Shona Rickard said: “This will be our final big fundraiser for Jack. To date we have raised £57,000 of the £60,000 we need – we are so close!

“The ball will give us an opportunity to celebrate all the amazing people we have met on this journey.

“We couldn’t have done it without the help of the local community.

“Dameon Clarke has been amazing – this will be the second fundraiser he has helped us to cater for. Thank you also to Stamford Arts Centre who have provided the venue to us free of charge. We hope to see you at what should be a fantastic evening!”

There are some tickets still available for this event, although they are quickly selling out. You can buy a table of 12 for £600, or single tickets are £55 a head.

Email srickard9@aol.com for more information, or to book tickets.