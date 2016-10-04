Top green award for leading Rutland employer as it taps into clean energy

Staff at a leading employer in Rutland are celebrating after securing a prestigious award.

Injection moulder Rutland Plastics, of Cold Overton Road, Oakham, which has 130 staff, won the Best Energy and Environmental Programme of the Year at the Plastic Industry Awards 2016.

The award has meant a double celebration at the £10 million a year turnover company, which marks its 60th anniversary this year.

The achievement follows a £2.2 million investment in facilities, which has included numerous measures specifically designed to reduce energy use and costs.

These include the installation of 900 solar panels in the roof of the 30,000 sq feet warehouse, the fitting of LED lighting and an energy efficient cooling system.

Other measures include occupancy motion sensors in areas infrequently used, such as warehouse aisles, corridors and stairwells, daylighting factory roof structures to exploit natural daylight and the application of the latest web-based technology delivering desktop up-to-the-minute energy monitoring across the company’s appliances and green energy generators.

Managing director Steve Ayre said: “It is a fantastic to be recognised for the hard work we have put in to this. We are absolutely delighted.

“It is important for customers to know we are doing everything we can to minimise energy usage.”

The award was presented by TV’s Mark Durden-Smith at a ceremony at the London Hilton in front of a 700 audience.