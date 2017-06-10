Tours launched at church tower

Members of the Stamford Arts Centre team went up in the world last week as they launched their Tower Tours at All Saints’ Church in the town.

Team leader for cultural services Graham Burley led a merry group up the bell tower to enjoy some stunning views of the town once its 140 steps had been navigated.

The tours now take place every Saturday morning at 10am and midday between tomorrow and the end of September, including during the Stamford Georgian Festival on September 23.

To make your booking call the Stamford Tourist Information Centre on 01780 755611 with adults £3 and under 16s £2.

Tours take a minimum of 30 minutes, can be extended on request and include viewing the ringing room, belfry and parapet where visitors can see across the roofs of Stamford and surrounding countryside.

Suitable footwear is advised.