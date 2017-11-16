Town centre bar is given makeover

A former Stamford late bar has reopened after nearly two years and its owners have reinvented the business.

On Friday last week, Knead Pubs reopened The Periwig in All Saints’ Place, under its new name Paten and Co - the name the building had when it was a wine and spirit merchants in the early 1900s.

Paten and Co Stamford. By Lee Hellwing

The bar now sports a vintage interior and those who fancy a bite to eat can sample locally sourced meats cooked in a charcoal oven as well as craft beers.

All food items are selected from a continental-style sharers menu, which offers mains such as rib-eye steak and game plus sides including quinoa salad and baked scallops.

As part of the refurbishment, plasterwork has been removed from the walls in the three-storey building to reveal limestone underneath.

Ross Dykes, operations manager at Knead Pubs, said: “We needed to renovate the building.

“We had a beautiful building in the centre of Stamford and it was run as a late bar. The building needed something a bit nicer doing to it.

“People can eat, drink or do whatever they want here. We are a town of 20,000 people - we are not trying to target a specific market, we are open to everybody.

“We are trying to do something with the menu here, people can have smaller options rather than having a massive plate of food.

“Anyone coming to expect that it will be like the old Periwig will be getting the wrong impression.”

The bar offers a choice 11 craft beers including one from the Nene Valley Brewery, 22 UK gins and a range of wines and spirits.

There are also USB points and power points installed across the pub, which Ross said would be useful if people wanted to hold business meetings, instead of people hiring out meeting rooms.

When Knead Pubs removed The Periwig sign from the front of the building during the refurbishment the original Paten and Co signage was revealed.

The company were given permission by the family of Paten and Co’s owner to use the original signage and the building’s former name.

Knead Pubs also own The Crown Hotel and The Tobie Norris pub in Stamford, Smith’s and the Jubilee Garage in Bourne and The Lord Nelson in Oakham.