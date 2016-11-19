Town events will start Christmas season with a bang

The Stamford Christmas Festival will return to the town on Sunday, November 27, from 10am to 6pm - with stalls and activities in Stamford High Street, Ironmonger Street, Broad Street, Red Lion Square and Sheep Market.

Each of the roads will be closed from 11pm the night before until midnight on the Sunday.

Last year, the event had to be unfortunately cancelled due to bad weather forecasts and a smaller Christmas lights switch on was rearranged and proved popular.

But organisers hope to return with a bang this year.

The event will offer a full day’s entertainment with local and regional artists, school and community choirs, a Santa’s Grotto run by Stamford and District Lions Club, a fun fair, traditional arts and crafts, and stalls - offering the chance to pick up those Christmas gifts. Many of the town’s traders will be staying open as well.

It will culminate in the lights being switched on at about 4.30pm in Red Lion Square and on Tuesday, the tree was put in place by personnel from RAF Wittering, ready to be decorated before the big event.

The 20ft tree once again came from the Burghley Estate and Red Lion Square was cordoned off while it was unloaded and trimmed to fit into the specially made socket.

A small crowd watched with interest and gave warm applause as the Christmas tree was moved into position.

Market Deeping’s Christmas Market will also be held on the same day from 10am to 4pm.

This year there will be many traders at the market selling a wide range of goods from cheeses, meats, and locally brewed beer to jewellery and paintings.

As well as the traditional market and craft stalls, there will be plenty of entertainment on the stage from local groups and schools along with a festival of Christmas trees on display in the Town Hall Chambers.

Santa will open the market and at 4pm, the mayor of Market Deeping, Coun Wayne Lester, will launch the countdown and switch on the town’s festive lights.

Uppingham will host a late-night shopping event on Thursday, December 1, when many of the town’s shops will be keeping their doors open so you can start - or finish - your Christmas shopping.

There will also be a craft and gift fair in the town hall, market stalls, music and dance in the Methodist Church, street performers, choirs, hot food, buskers, children’s activities in the church - face painting, balloon modelling, and Father Christmas.

Plus this year there will be a skating rink!

Bourne will once again host a Christmas market on Saturday, December 3, from 10am. Market stalls and a small children’s funfair will fill North Street.

The event will culminate in the town’s lights being switched on outside the Corn Exchange.

Oakham’s Christmas Market and late night shopping event will follow a few days after on Monday, December 5, from 4pm until 9pm.

The Victoria Hall and the High Street will be packed with stalls offering local produce and beautiful gift ideas.

There will be a range of stalls for people to browse and for those wanting to really get into the festive spirit try a tasty glass of mulled wine or mince pie. The shops stay open until 9pm. Free parking from 3pm onwards.