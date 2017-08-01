Town’s Fairtrade status renewed

Stamford’s status as a Fairtrade Town has been renewed and a certificate to mark this has been presented to Stamford Town Council.

Jo Kemp, chairman of the Fairtrade Town Steering Group, visited a town council meeting last week to present the certificate to mayor Tony Story.

Twelve years ago Stamford Town Council offered their support to the then recently formed Fairtrade Town Steering Group enabling them to achieve Fairtrade Town status for Stamford in 2006.

There are now over 600 Fairtrade Towns in the UK

The group have worked tirelessly over the years to spread the good news of Fairtrade. Many community groups , including schools, New College Stamford, nurseries, churches, Rotary clubs and the media, have been involved in the numerous events. A highlight for many has been meeting producers from different countries to hear first-hand how Fairtrade has transformed their lives. Schools, hospitals, irrigations systems, new equipment and safer working conditions all possible because of purchases of Fairtrade products.

The group have campaigned in the streets fighting injustice in the clothing industry, raised funds for other charities, both local and national, attended New College’s annual “Dine with a Difference” event, held a market stall during Fairtrade Fortnight and served Fairtrade teas and coffees to early morning commuters at the station.

The most well-known event is the annual One World Week Exhibition every October in Stamford Arts Centre, which will this year be held from October 15 to 21.

New members are welcome to join the group. E-mail: cade_mary@hotmail.com or phone 0891 437914.