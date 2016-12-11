Track Santa’s sleigh online

Children and their families will be able to track Santa on his travels around Bourne and the surrounding areas this December, thanks to two-way radio specialists Roadphone NRB.

Santa will be touring the town on his sleigh throughout the month, in the company of Bourne Lions, and his appearances are always eagerly awaited.

Santa’s tracker uses the same technology implemented by Roadphone NRB to track resources at major sporting events across Europe – including triathlons and tennis tournaments.

The system uses a GPS-enabled Motorola two-way radio placed inside Santa’s sleigh, along with an Admatics tracking server to show Santa’s location in real-time online.

Ian Haver, the company’s software developer, has been working hard to prepare the tracking system for Santa’s arrival in Bourne yesterday (Thursday).

He said: “Santa’s tracker has been a really exciting project to work on, and this year it’s even better than ever, with a mobile version of the website, games for children to play whilst they’re waiting and the ability to request a letter from Santa.

“The whole point of the project has always been to help as many people as possible to see Santa on his travels around the area, and so we really hope people will come and visit Santa as he passes by their houses, supporting Bourne Lions with the work they do for the town”.

To keep track of Santa on his travels around Bourne, visit www.santabourne.org