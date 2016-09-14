A1 reopens at Grantham after motorcyclist is seriously injured in crash with car and lorry

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash which shut the A1 northbound at Grantham for 10 hours.

Emergency Services were called to the northbound carriageway at Barrowby near the A52 about 10.30pm last night, Tuesday September 13, where a motorcyclist had been in collision with a car and a lorry.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to Queen’s Medical Centre at Nottingham for treatment.

The A1 northbound was closed whilst police carry out investigations.

A diversion was put in place but there were queues back to Great Ponton and traffic through Grantham itself was very heavy.

The road reopened at around 8.50am this morning.

More here as we have it...