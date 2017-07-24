Glider makes an unplanned landing in Rippingale

The rural tranquility of Rippingale was interrupted on Saturday when a red and white glider made an unexpected landing in a field.
It happened at about 4.25pm on Saturday when the glider came down on land near Station Street, Rippingale.
An eye-witness, who asked not to be named, said: “We were going out at the time when a glider landed by accident in the field beyond our home.
“It was lying sad and forlorn in the big field off Station Road.”
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The glider initially had no one around it but the owner came and collected it later.”
