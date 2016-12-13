Long delays on A1 at Stamford after serious crash which “could have been a lot worse”

A collision has brought the A1 near Stamford to a standstill causing miles of delays this afternoon -but it could have been worse

The crash has taken place just passed the A606 turning on the Northbound carriageway and is causing long delays back to Burghley Park as well as traffic through Stamford as motorists try to divert.

However, police at the scene tweeted to say the crash, involving a silver Vauxhall Astra, “Could have been a lot worse.”

The queues are not being helped by a broken down HGV in the outside lane at the Tinwell turn. Police are also in attendance here.

