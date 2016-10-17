Man seriously injured in Corby Glen crash

Grantham and Corby Glen firefighters were called to a road accident yesterday and released a man who was seriously injured after his car overturned.

The man, in his twenties, was hurt in the incident in Station Road, Corby Glen, at 1.45pm. His MG car left the road and overturned. No other vehicles were involved.

Fire crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the man.

Police closed the road and put diversions in place.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken with police should call 101, quoting incident 223 of October 16.