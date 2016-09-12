Road safety plea to Stop for Lollipop

With youngsters heading back to school this week, the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership has launched a campaign urging drivers to ‘Stop for the Lollipop’.

The partnership says it is an increasing issue across the county that drivers are not stopping for school crossing patrols – or lollipop men and women.

Communications manager John Siddle said: “We are seeking your support by ensuring you adhere to traffic law and stop when a school crossing patrol stop sign is raised.

“Sadly, in recent months, there has been an increasing number of incidents where drivers have failed to stop for school crossing patrols compromising the safety of everyone crossing the road, including young children and their parents.

“Help us stop those who fail to respect the law and all those using the crossing by reporting this despicable and dangerous behaviour and making a drive-through taboo.”

Road traffic law dictates that vehicles must stop when a school crossing patrol raises their ‘Stop for children’ sign.

Vehicles that fail to stop are committing a road traffic offence and in some cases charges have been brought by Lincolnshire Police.

Ahead of the new academic year, and as part of the campaign, schools and parents in areas with a school crossing patrol are being reminded of their legal obligation to ‘stop for the lollipop’.

Mr Siddle added: “It is possible that many drivers have either become complacent or are simply unaware of their legal obligation to stop.”

He said the partnership’s concern was not just for the patrol or the children - but the drivers themselves.

He added: “ School crossing patrols must be able to carry out their work in safety, drivers not stopping jeopardises this.”

The road safety partnership promotes more sustainable and healthier options for travelling to school - such as walking or cycling - particularly where there is parking congestion around the school.

Mr Siddle added: “However we should be able to offer Lincolnshire children a safe crossing option to and from school, without unnecessary danger.”