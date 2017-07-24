Rutland County Council reaches compromise with Centrebus on Number 19 service between Oakham and Stamford

Rutland County Council has reached a compromise with Centrebus on the number 19 bus between Oakham and Stamford which will now be partially retained.

Bus provider Centrebus announced a number of changes to the bus services last month, which included a dramatic reduction to the Service 19 bus affecting passengers travelling to and from Rutland.

Rutland County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and council leader Tony Mathias (Con) said the council had been working hard to assess the impact of the withdrawal of the service.

He said: “After much discussion with the operator, we have now reached a position where most of the service between Oakham and Stamford that was to be withdrawn has been retained and will continue to operate.”

From August 14, the Service 19 between Stamford and Oakham will be known as the 9a. This will comprise a commercial timetable, plus an early morning, late afternoon and Saturday service subsidised by the council.

The revised timetable does represent a slight reduction in service compared to what was provided previously. A revised timetable will be in place.

Changes will also be made to the Service 19 between Oakham and Melton, which will be known as the RF1 and will form a through service from Melton Mowbray to Corby.

Between Stamford and Peterborough the Service 19 will be known as the 9 and will continue to operate hourly between Stamford Bus Station and Peterborough, with a slightly revised timetable offering a similar level of service to that currently provided.

A reduced service will operate between Melton and Nottingham.

Service 19 will no longer operate as a through service meaning some passengers will have to change buses to reach their destination.

Coun Mathias added: “The changes that were announced to the 19 bus last month led to considerable anxiety among local people who use the service. Having explored all possible solutions, I hope that what we are now able to provide in Rutland will meet the needs of passengers and put residents’ minds at ease.”

Passengers with questions can email: transport@rutland.gov.uk or telephone the council on 01572 722 577.