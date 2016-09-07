Typhoon safely landed at RAF Coningsby after mid-air emergency declared this afternoon

An RAF Typhoon declared an emergency while flying over the North Sea this afternoon, Wednesday September 7, before landing safely at RAF Coningsby.
The pilot declared the emergency following a hydraulic failure.
This is routine procedure in the event of such a failure and the multi-million pound aircraft was carefully brought back into land safely at its Lincolnshire base by the pilot without further incident.
Almost Done!
Registering with Rutland and Stamford Mercury means you're ok with our terms and conditions.